Lawrenceville students eligible for leadership opportunity

“Summer of Impact students have continuously asked us how they can stay involved at the end of their eight-week paid summer internship,” said Jen Young, Director of Impact 46. “This new program offers an opportunity for students to develop essential leadership skills and engage with their community throughout the school year. ”

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Lawrenceville and Impact 46 have joined forces to launch Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders, a new leadership development program for the city’s high school students at Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Maxwell, Phoenix, and Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology. Online applications will be accepted through June 3 at www.lville.city/legacy-leaders.

“Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders will engage our future leaders within the six sectors of Lawrenceville, which include government, non-profits, local churches and businesses, the school system and our neighborhoods,” said Mayor David Still in information provided by the city.

“This unique youth leadership program will provide a pathway to increased community pride, civic awareness, and an understanding and promotion of diversity and inclusion,” he added.

The program builds on the summer of impact youth internship program created five years ago.

Rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors are eligible to apply. The inaugural class will be announced over the summer and selected students will spend the next school year representing their schools as they build leadership skills, complete community service projects and expand their civic awareness.

