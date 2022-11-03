ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville purchasing 205 Culver Street

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

In Lawrenceville’s efforts to continue a park connection from the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center to the Lawrenceville Lawn, the city is planning to acquire 205 Culver St. The $395,000 purchase of the 3/4-acre lot includes the possibility of new public parking.

The Lawrenceville Lawn currently includes an amphitheater, playground and volleyball courts. A number of community events regularly take place on the Lawn including Chill’n the Ville, Broadway on the Lawn, the Live from the DTL Concert Series and Movies on the Lawn.

The Lawn will host a Harvest Fest 18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lawn with live entertainment, activities for the kids, artists, hayrides around the square, a petting zoo and pumpkin painting station.

In the past few years, the Lawrenceville Lawn has undergone a $1.8-million renovation to add the 40-foot by 60-foot permanent amphitheater, arbor shades for tables, additional bathrooms and public parking.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens3h ago

Credit: Seth Wenig

Adidas, Yeezy fallout triggers layoffs at local shoe manufacturer
3h ago

Inside the rollout of Kemp’s $350 relief payments
9h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
4h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Snellville to repair wall at Briscoe Park
Snellville police receive grant to support traffic unit
Peachtree Corners approves new townhomes on Medlock near Bush Road
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top