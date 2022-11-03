Lawrenceville purchasing 205 Culver Street

The Lawrenceville Lawn currently includes an amphitheater, playground and volleyball courts. A number of community events regularly take place on the Lawn including Chill’n the Ville, Broadway on the Lawn, the Live from the DTL Concert Series and Movies on the Lawn.

The Lawn will host a Harvest Fest 18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lawn with live entertainment, activities for the kids, artists, hayrides around the square, a petting zoo and pumpkin painting station.