Lawrenceville purchasing 205 Culver Street

In Lawrenceville’s efforts to continue a park connection from the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center to the Lawrenceville Lawn, the city is planning to acquire 205 Culver St. The $395,000 purchase of the 3/4-acre lot includes the possibility of new public parking.
The Lawrenceville Lawn currently includes an amphitheater, playground and volleyball courts. A number of community events regularly take place on the Lawn including Chill’n the Ville, Broadway on the Lawn, the Live from the DTL Concert Series and Movies on the Lawn.
The Lawn will host a Harvest Fest 18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lawn with live entertainment, activities for the kids, artists, hayrides around the square, a petting zoo and pumpkin painting station.
In the past few years, the Lawrenceville Lawn has undergone a $1.8-million renovation to add the 40-foot by 60-foot permanent amphitheater, arbor shades for tables, additional bathrooms and public parking.
About the Author