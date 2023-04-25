X

Lawrenceville police holding firearm safety class in May

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville Police Department will hold a firearm safety class next month, teaching the basics for handling or owning firearms.

Topics include gunlocks; access prevention; and loading and unloading revolvers and semi-automatic pistols. Instructors will also supervise students firing simulated weapons, or guns with blank ammunition.

After completing the class, students will receive a gun lock and eye and ear protection.

The event, sponsored by the Lawrenceville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, will take place on May 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lawrenceville Police Department. Those interested can visit the event website to buy a ticket and learn more.

