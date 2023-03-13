Lawrenceville plans for greenway trail

The city of Lawrenceville is hoping to open a greenway trail — a smaller, but similar version of Atlanta’s Beltline in the coming year.
In February, Lawrenceville City Council approved the purchase of a property on Benson Street, located next to the CSX abandoned railway the city previously purchased. The 0.5 mile greenway trail will be along the railway, connecting downtown Lawrenceville to the existing Rhodes Jordan Park trail system.
Currently, access to the trail system from downtown was via a two-mile walk.
“This is going to eliminate that walk and basically go directly onto the trails from the downtown area,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said.
The estimated $500,000 project will be paid for using 2023 SPLOST funding. The city is hoping to open the trail in 2024, Warbington said.
