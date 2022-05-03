Lawrenceville makes financial records easy to access on website

“The City of Lawrenceville is delighted to offer a sophisticated level of financial transparency to our citizens,” said Mayor David Still in information released by the city. “We are one of only five communities in the state of Georgia offering this particular type of digital transparency product.”

The site is updated weekly with current fiscal year budgetary numbers and provides a look at city expenses with interactive charts, graphs and tables. Visitors to the site can view financial information for capital projects, operating, vendor-related and payroll expenditures.