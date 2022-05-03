Lawrenceville makes financial records easy to access on website

Lawrenceville is making it easier for citizens to keep tabs on how the city is spending revenue. The city recently added open checkbook to its Financial Services Department.
“The City of Lawrenceville is delighted to offer a sophisticated level of financial transparency to our citizens,” said Mayor David Still in information released by the city. “We are one of only five communities in the state of Georgia offering this particular type of digital transparency product.”
The site is updated weekly with current fiscal year budgetary numbers and provides a look at city expenses with interactive charts, graphs and tables. Visitors to the site can view financial information for capital projects, operating, vendor-related and payroll expenditures.
City budgets dating back to 2019, as well as digital versions of the most recent Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports and Budget Report are also available.
Open checkbook can be accessed through the city website by clicking the “Financial Transparency” button or at https://lawrencevillega.finance.socrata.com/#!/dashboard.
