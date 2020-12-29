Lawrenceville denies special use permit for tire store

Based on recommendations from Lawrenceville’s Planning and Development Department, the city’s mayor and council recently voted to deny a request by Mohammed Hossain of Sunmoon Services, LLC for an automobile part store with tire installation at 850 Scenic Highway. The applicant was proposing to do installation of tires outside of the building including temporary outdoor storage of used tires.
This portion of the location was initially designed and used as a self-service carwash. Over the course of several years the existing carwash was modified, without the proper permits, into retail suites occupied by an emission testing facility and a tire store which utilized the parking lot for the installation of tires on vehicles.
The city denied the request due to years of code compliance issues relating to building codes, signage, trash/debris and use.