Lawrenceville change to noise ordinance addresses fireworks and loud mufflers

Loud fireworks are prohibited except 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3, July 4, the first Monday in Sept. and Dec. 31. On Jan. 1 of each year fireworks are additionally allowed from midnight up to 1:00 a.m. This portion of the ordinance follows state laws currently in effect regarding fireworks.

Additional restrictions are included for landscape maintenance devices, engine, mufflers and/or exhaust systems noises, construction noises, and commercial entities near single-family residential zoning districts.

In addition, exclusions are included for noises and sound permitted by the city including those made by law enforcement, first responders and other public safety officials performing public functions, noises created by safety signals and warning devices, noises from aircraft or airport operations, and sound volumes produced from within a motor vehicle controlled by the city.

In some cases, a variance for construction noise may be requested.

Read the full ordinance.