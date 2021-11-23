Lawrenceville change to noise ordinance addresses fireworks and loud mufflers

Loud stereos and car mufflers are among the sounds Lawrenceville does not want to hear after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. You’ll want to keep it quiet after 11 p.m. on the weekend as well.
The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance, the first update to the ordinance since about 2005. The recent changes will become effective Dec. 1.
“Uncontrolled excessive noise can negatively impact a community,” said Mayor David Still. “Our city staff and council have spent considerable time and effort creating an amended ordinance supporting public health, safety, and quality of life for those who live, work, and visit the City of Lawrenceville.”
The amended ordinance closely aligns with Gwinnett County’s noise ordinance for consistency, measuring noise on a “plainly audible standard,” and noting mechanical sound-making devices, human-produced sounds, commercial advertising, and party noise. Depending on the time of day and day of the week, these noises are restricted within specific distances from homes, structures and vehicles.
The amended ordinance also includes specific restrictions for apartments, condominiums, townhomes and similar residential units.
Loud fireworks are prohibited except 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, the last Saturday and Sunday in May, July 3, July 4, the first Monday in Sept. and Dec. 31. On Jan. 1 of each year fireworks are additionally allowed from midnight up to 1:00 a.m. This portion of the ordinance follows state laws currently in effect regarding fireworks.
Additional restrictions are included for landscape maintenance devices, engine, mufflers and/or exhaust systems noises, construction noises, and commercial entities near single-family residential zoning districts.
In addition, exclusions are included for noises and sound permitted by the city including those made by law enforcement, first responders and other public safety officials performing public functions, noises created by safety signals and warning devices, noises from aircraft or airport operations, and sound volumes produced from within a motor vehicle controlled by the city.
In some cases, a variance for construction noise may be requested.
