Lawrenceville asks residents to complete community survey

The city of Lawrenceville is asking its residents to complete a survey to share their views on issues such as the city’s cost of living, traffic flow and walkability.
City officials say survey results will help guide them on policies, programs and strategic plans.
“Getting input from a wide array of residents will help us understand our strengths and areas for improvement and ensure that we understand the values of our community,” a press release said.
The survey is available on the city’s website.
