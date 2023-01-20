ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville asks residents to complete community survey

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The city of Lawrenceville is asking its residents to complete a survey to share their views on issues such as the city’s cost of living, traffic flow and walkability.

City officials say survey results will help guide them on policies, programs and strategic plans.

“Getting input from a wide array of residents will help us understand our strengths and areas for improvement and ensure that we understand the values of our community,” a press release said.

The survey is available on the city’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Person killed at Atlanta police training center site ID'd
21h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

GBI: No body cam footage of Atlanta training center shooting
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: An AFC title game in the A-T-L?
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: An AFC title game in the A-T-L?
5h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

Football coaches named at Grayson, Seckinger, Chattahoochee, Dacula, Walker...
3h ago
The Latest

Lilburn police opens applications for Citizens Police Academy
Norcross relaunches website for employers seeking workforce
Duluth accepting vendor, performer applications
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top