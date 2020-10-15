X

Lawrenceville approves townhome community on Gwinnett Drive

Lawrenceville recently approved zoning changes to allow for a 63-unit townhouse development along the southern right-of-way of Gwinnett Drive, east of Scenic Highway that will be similar in style to these townhomes in Duluth built by the same developer. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved zoning changes to allow for a 63-unit townhouse development along the southern right-of-way of Gwinnett Drive, east of Scenic Highway. The City Enclave will include 27 front entry units and 36 rear entry units.

The attached townhouses will have a maximum of eight units per building. All homes will have 2-car garages, with an additional 33 parking spaces for guests and resident overflow parking. This development is intended to be a gated community.

Three community open spaces are included to meet the required 15-percent open space, totaling 1.19 acres. Additionally, the community will include a common mail kiosk centrally located for the convenience of the residents.

