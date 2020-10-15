Lawrenceville approves townhome community on Gwinnett Drive

The attached townhouses will have a maximum of eight units per building. All homes will have 2-car garages, with an additional 33 parking spaces for guests and resident overflow parking. This development is intended to be a gated community.

Three community open spaces are included to meet the required 15-percent open space, totaling 1.19 acres. Additionally, the community will include a common mail kiosk centrally located for the convenience of the residents.