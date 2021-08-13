Lawrenceville announces art improvements to alleyway and depot area

The alleyway design features gas lanterns, string lights, an entry way arch, a paved walkway, and provides a walkthrough from the public parking lot to the downtown square. Designs for the Depot District signs include arched steel structures across both roads with a height limiting bar feature. The structures will brand the Depot District and function as an art installation. Bids are expected to be requested on both projects soon, with a construction timeline coming later.

The Arts Commission, formed in October 2020, is working on an overall plan to institute art throughout the city. Members include: Aura Leigh Sanders, Chair; Amber Walden, Vice-Chair; Alicia Wetzel; Alice Stone-Collins; Nancy Abuaisheh; Katrina Fellows; and Councilman Bob Clark.