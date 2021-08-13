ajc logo
Lawrenceville announces art improvements to alleyway and depot area

Designs for the Depot District signs in Lawrenceville include arched steel structures across both roads with a height limiting bar feature. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Lawrenceville and the Lawrenceville Arts Commission have announced their first two art improvement projects in the downtown area along with their newly adopted logo. The projects include final designs for an alleyway renovation on the square and two Depot District signs to be installed on Perry and North Clayton Streets to limit the entry of large commercial vehicles into the downtown area.

The alleyway design features gas lanterns, string lights, an entry way arch, a paved walkway, and provides a walkthrough from the public parking lot to the downtown square. Designs for the Depot District signs include arched steel structures across both roads with a height limiting bar feature. The structures will brand the Depot District and function as an art installation. Bids are expected to be requested on both projects soon, with a construction timeline coming later.

The Arts Commission, formed in October 2020, is working on an overall plan to institute art throughout the city. Members include: Aura Leigh Sanders, Chair; Amber Walden, Vice-Chair; Alicia Wetzel; Alice Stone-Collins; Nancy Abuaisheh; Katrina Fellows; and Councilman Bob Clark.

The City Council will vote on an official name for the alleyway at the next council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Additional information: www.lawrencevillega.org.

