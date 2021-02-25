Lawrenceville adds health and safety upgrades to all city buildings

“The City of Lawrenceville has placed a significant importance on creating safe and healthy spaces in each of our city-owned buildings,” said Assistant City Manager Barry Mock.

According to the city, the new technologies will improve air quality within the buildings to a level comparable with that in many healthcare facilities. The existing systems at the Bobby Sikes Fines Arts Building, home of the Aurora Theatre, and the newly installed systems at the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center (currently under construction) incorporate these same technologies.