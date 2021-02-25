Lawrenceville adds health and safety upgrades to all city buildings

Lawrenceville is embarking on a plan to improve indoor air quality in all city-owned buildings through a variety of HVAC upgrades and elevator air purification systems. Improvements will be made at city hall, the police department, and public works with upgrades and retrofitting using a combination of bipolar ionization units, MERV filters, and UV lights.
“The City of Lawrenceville has placed a significant importance on creating safe and healthy spaces in each of our city-owned buildings,” said Assistant City Manager Barry Mock.
According to the city, the new technologies will improve air quality within the buildings to a level comparable with that in many healthcare facilities. The existing systems at the Bobby Sikes Fines Arts Building, home of the Aurora Theatre, and the newly installed systems at the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center (currently under construction) incorporate these same technologies.
The city is funding these improvements using a portion of C.A.R.E.S. Act funds totaling $83,325. The HVAC system contract goes to low bidder United Maintenance, Inc. for $33,500 and Elevator Air Purification Project to Kone, Inc. for $49,825. Work is expected to be completed in April. Details about the HVAC upgrades: www.lawrencevillega.org.