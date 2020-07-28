Lanes closed on Ga. 13/Buford Highway in Norcross 

Maintenance crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will be replacing a cross drain pipe under Ga. 13/Buford Highway in Norcross this week. This work will result in lane closures between Mission Trace and South Peachtree Street 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, July 29. One northbound and one southbound lane will be open to traffic at all times while this work is being completed.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive safely since maintenance crews will be working in traffic lanes.
This project will replace a corrugated steel pipe that has been under the road for over 20 years, a new concrete pipe will be put in its place eliminating the need for repair in the future.