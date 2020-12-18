Lane closures planned for roundabout at Ga. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road

This project is designed to enhance safety, reduce crash frequency and severity, and improve traffic operations. Crash data from 2012-2016, shows accidents at this intersection occurred 24 times (9 angle collisions). The single lane roundabout was chosen to reduce the potential for angle type collisions by eliminating cross conflict points. Roundabout approaches and circulatory roadway will be designed to accommodate the future widening of Ga. 211 to a four-lane roadway.

The roundabout project was awarded in August to Ohmshiv Construction, LLC. with an expected completion date of April 2022.