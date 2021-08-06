Lane closures on I-85 for bridge work in Franklin County

Drivers can expect lane closures 10 p.m. Fri., Aug. 6 until 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 7. On Sat. night, Aug. 7, lanes will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Sun., Aug. 8. Final weekend closures will begin at 9 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 and finish by 5 a.m. Mon., Aug. 9.

Motorists can expect delays when traveling through the project and are cautioned to reduce their speed through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions: call 511, www.511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.