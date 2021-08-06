ajc logo
Lane closures on I-85 for bridge work in Franklin County

Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures this weekend on I-85 southbound for bridge rehabilitation in Franklin County. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

If the weather cooperates, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures this weekend on Interstate 85 southbound for bridge rehabilitation in Franklin County. The lane closures began Aug. 4 and will continue through Monday, Aug. 9 from milepost 165 to milepost 163 near Carnesville.

Drivers can expect lane closures 10 p.m. Fri., Aug. 6 until 11 a.m. Sat., Aug. 7. On Sat. night, Aug. 7, lanes will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Sun., Aug. 8. Final weekend closures will begin at 9 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 and finish by 5 a.m. Mon., Aug. 9.

Motorists can expect delays when traveling through the project and are cautioned to reduce their speed through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Real-time information on work status and traffic conditions: call 511, www.511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

