Intersection improvements in Peachtree Corners await utility work and more

Drivers in Peachtree Corners have been looking at the same piles of dirt and construction cones for months wondering what is happening with the Bush Road at Medlock Bridge Road intersection project. The city recently released information updating the community on the progress.
The goal of the intersection improvements include adding two lanes to northbound Medlock Bridge Road to accommodate a left turn lane, a through lane leading to Ga. 141 South, a through lane to East Jones Bridge Road, a through and right turn lane leading to both Bush Road and the slip ramp leading to North Ga. 141. Plus a second right turn lane will be added to Bush Road leading directly to the Ga. 141 slip ramp. A new traffic signal will be installed to aid in the operation of these new lanes, as well as the widening and traffic signal on Medlock Bridge Road and Bush Road.
This project will also include a new concrete sidewalk, island, curb and gutter, asphalt paving, drainage improvements, modular block retaining wall, overhead signs, ornamental fence and ornamental trees.
Construction crews have completed drainage improvements, the retaining wall, general grading and most concrete work. A base layer of asphalt has been installed for the Medlock Bridge Road and Bush Road turn lane extensions.
Remaining elements include overhead utility relocation, traffic signal installation, the Ga. 141 slip lane construction, concrete island and ADA ramp construction, final asphalt layer installation, guardrail, sod, decorative trees, ornamental fence, signing and marking.
Georgia Power hopes to set three joint-use poles and five utility poles by Mid-December. Once completed, traffic signal installation should take place in January. Overhead utility lines are to be relocated to new poles by Georgia Power, Comcast, AT&T, and Zayo in February. An existing pole is also scheduled for removal in February by Georgia Power. Guardrail, signs, fencing, trees, filling gaps in sidewalk, curb and gutter, sod, final asphalt paving and striping all should be done in March.
