Intersection improvements in Peachtree Corners await utility work and more

The goal of the intersection improvements include adding two lanes to northbound Medlock Bridge Road to accommodate a left turn lane, a through lane leading to Ga. 141 South, a through lane to East Jones Bridge Road, a through and right turn lane leading to both Bush Road and the slip ramp leading to North Ga. 141. Plus a second right turn lane will be added to Bush Road leading directly to the Ga. 141 slip ramp. A new traffic signal will be installed to aid in the operation of these new lanes, as well as the widening and traffic signal on Medlock Bridge Road and Bush Road.

This project will also include a new concrete sidewalk, island, curb and gutter, asphalt paving, drainage improvements, modular block retaining wall, overhead signs, ornamental fence and ornamental trees.