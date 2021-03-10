Homestead exemption deadline rapidly approaching for Gwinnett homeowners

Gwinnett homestead exemptions are available to homeowners who occupy their homes, seniors 62-64 or 65+, 100-percent disabled homeowners, surviving unremarried spouses of military, peace officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Homeowners must own and occupy the property as their primary residence as of Jan. 1 of the application year; otherwise, the application, if approved, will be for the following year. Individuals can have a homestead exemption on only one property. Married couples by law can have only one homestead exemption between them. All vehicles owned by the applicant and spouse must be registered with a Gwinnett address.