High Tech Commercial Cleaning expands operations to Duluth

The new space will support the company’s contract commercial cleaning sales, customer support, franchisee sales, franchisee support and franchisee training.

“For over 20 years, we have retained 98% of our contract customers annually in the State of Florida and are considered the market leader in Jacksonville. Our awards and reviews speak for themselves. We are extremely excited to offer this same proven cleaning franchise model to the entrepreneurs of Gwinnett County and the Atlanta metropolitan area,” said Managing Partner at High Tech Commercial Cleaning, Tony Vogel. “Through this growth and our Health Focused Cleaning processes, we will not only elevate the level of cleanliness in our service area but help protect the health of people that utilize these facilities.”