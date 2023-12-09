Help shape future Norcross landscape

Norcross residents are encouraged to assist the city in envisioning a more vibrant and ecologically sound community by participating in the Parks, Greenspace and Trails Master Plan survey. The public’s input will provide valuable information used to design the plan.
According to city documents, “the project’s goal is to create an actionable long-range vision (5-10 years) that strategically plans for the future of the city’s parks, greenspaces and trails through the lens of meaningful green infrastructure conservation and development.”
The community’s thoughtful suggestions will not only enhance recreational opportunities but also contribute to the preservation of the local environment and the fortification of community bonds.
The city is also encouraging participants to invite their children and grandchildren to share their own thoughts.
View timelines, an interactive map showing the city’s existing park system and participate in the survey throughout December at https://ppd.mysocialpinpoint.com/norcross-pgt-plan.
The city plans to have a concise, searchable and easily updated plan completed by June 2024.
