Help shape future Norcross landscape

Norcross residents are encouraged to assist the city in envisioning a more vibrant and ecologically sound community by participating in the Parks, Greenspace and Trails Master Plan survey. The public’s input will provide valuable information used to design the plan.

According to city documents, “the project’s goal is to create an actionable long-range vision (5-10 years) that strategically plans for the future of the city’s parks, greenspaces and trails through the lens of meaningful green infrastructure conservation and development.”

The community’s thoughtful suggestions will not only enhance recreational opportunities but also contribute to the preservation of the local environment and the fortification of community bonds.