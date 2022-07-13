Help name future Eddie Owen Presents acts in Duluth

According to EOP’s website, “Founder Eddie Owen likes to say, ‘Life is in the song,’ and he has a particular talent for spotting emerging artists. (After all, he helped John Mayer, the Indigo Girls and Sugarland get their start). His rapport with the grassroots music scene and credibility in the industry is unmatched.”

The lower level of the Red Clay Music Foundry hosts the Gwinnett School of Music with their private music lessons. EOP adds to that with group and ensemble classroom instruction and workshops.