BreakingNews
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
ajc logo
X

Help name future Eddie Owen Presents acts in Duluth

The community is invited to help Eddie Owen Presents select upcoming shows at Duluth's Red Clay Music Foundry by sharing their preferences through a survey. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
The community is invited to help Eddie Owen Presents select upcoming shows at Duluth's Red Clay Music Foundry by sharing their preferences through a survey. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Eddie Owen Presents is a music venue, music school, and home away from home for performing songwriters and their fans. Based at the Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St. in Duluth, EOP hosts some of the most talented emerging talent in the world. The venue seats 260 with extraordinary acoustic sound.

According to EOP’s website, “Founder Eddie Owen likes to say, ‘Life is in the song,’ and he has a particular talent for spotting emerging artists. (After all, he helped John Mayer, the Indigo Girls and Sugarland get their start). His rapport with the grassroots music scene and credibility in the industry is unmatched.”

The lower level of the Red Clay Music Foundry hosts the Gwinnett School of Music with their private music lessons. EOP adds to that with group and ensemble classroom instruction and workshops.

The community is invited to help EOP select upcoming shows by sharing their preferences through a survey at www.tinyurl.com/EOPRedClaySurvey. More about EOP: www.eddieowenpresents.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ outlook for the 2022 offense 2h ago
What Braves execs told investors about attendance, streaming, ownership
13h ago
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
12m ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
3h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
3h ago
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down
17h ago
The Latest
Police offer safe places to pick up internet purchases
21h ago
Duluth updates golf cart policy for fall festival
Dispose of household hazardous waste in Lawrenceville
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top