Gwinnett’s Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Oct. 15.
The Become a Star Career Expo will allow applicants to learn about the hiring process, interview and complete orientation. Conditional job offers will also be given to qualified candidates.
The Office offers a $4,200 hiring bonus for certified deputies and a $3,200 hiring bonus for deputy sheriff jailers, according to a press release. There are also additional benefits including a 3% raise for people with associate degrees and a 6% raise for people with bachelor’s degrees.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville.
