Gwinnett’s Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event

The Become a Star Career Expo will allow applicants to learn about the hiring process, interview and complete orientation. Conditional job offers will also be given to qualified candidates.

The Office offers a $4,200 hiring bonus for certified deputies and a $3,200 hiring bonus for deputy sheriff jailers, according to a press release. There are also additional benefits including a 3% raise for people with associate degrees and a 6% raise for people with bachelor’s degrees.