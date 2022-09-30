ajc logo
Gwinnett’s Sheriff’s Office hosting hiring event

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Oct. 15.

The Become a Star Career Expo will allow applicants to learn about the hiring process, interview and complete orientation. Conditional job offers will also be given to qualified candidates.

The Office offers a $4,200 hiring bonus for certified deputies and a $3,200 hiring bonus for deputy sheriff jailers, according to a press release. There are also additional benefits including a 3% raise for people with associate degrees and a 6% raise for people with bachelor’s degrees.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, located at 2900 University Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

