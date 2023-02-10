BreakingNews
Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
Gwinnett to replace old bleachers at Shorty Howell Park

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

To remain inclusive and diverse, Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a $235,000 contract with Carter Construction Partners to install new ADA-accessible bleachers at the Shorty Howell Park multi-purpose field, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

The old bleachers will be demolished and replaced with elevated and accessible seating and ramps.

The county recognizes and is addressing the nationwide push to address handicapped individual’s needs. The American with Disabilities Act law bans discrimination against those with disabilities.

Only two bids were received for the project with Carter Construction Partners the lowest. The new bleachers will be paid for using 2014 SPLOST Program funding.

The 67-acre Shorty Howell Park includes an activity building, seven lighted youth baseball/softball fields, a pavilion, grill, playgrounds, lake, 1.25-mile paved trail, restrooms and the football/multi-purpose field with lighted walking track.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
