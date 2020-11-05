X

Gwinnett to purchase land for Jimmy Carter/Buford Highway intersection

Gwinnett Commissioners voted recently to execute an agreement with the GDOT for the acquisition of right of way for the Ga. 140/Jimmy Carter Boulevard at U.S. 23/ Ga. 13/Buford Highway intersection improvement project. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 56 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Commissioners voted recently to execute an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the acquisition of right of way for the Ga. 140/Jimmy Carter Boulevard at U.S. 23/ Ga. 13/Buford Highway intersection improvement project.

This agreement outlines the requirements for Gwinnett to acquire right of way on roads maintained by GDOT. The plan includes a new left turn lane on Buford Highway and the expansion of Jimmy Carter Boulevard from 4 to 6 lanes Buford Highway to West Peachtree Street.

Funding for the land purchase comes from Norcross, Peachtree Corners and Gwinnett.

