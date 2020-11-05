Gwinnett to purchase land for Jimmy Carter/Buford Highway intersection

Gwinnett Commissioners voted recently to execute an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the acquisition of right of way for the Ga. 140/Jimmy Carter Boulevard at U.S. 23/ Ga. 13/Buford Highway intersection improvement project.
This agreement outlines the requirements for Gwinnett to acquire right of way on roads maintained by GDOT. The plan includes a new left turn lane on Buford Highway and the expansion of Jimmy Carter Boulevard from 4 to 6 lanes Buford Highway to West Peachtree Street.
Funding for the land purchase comes from Norcross, Peachtree Corners and Gwinnett.