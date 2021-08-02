Gwinnett to perform operational review of each department

The assessment will look at how services are currently run, how they can become more effective and what can be done to make them more efficient. The goal is to understand the workflow of county employees and ensure county funds are being spent efficiently.

“With this review, the board will compare the county to other local governments best practices.,” said Chairwoman Hendrickson. “This review will examine how we deliver services to the residents and will help identify both strengths and challenges, modifications, enhancements and any investments necessary to meet future demand.”