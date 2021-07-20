ajc logo
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school event

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Back-to-School Event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

With a new school year right around the corner, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Back-to-School Event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Rhodes Jordan Park Pavilions 1, 2 and 3, 100 East Crogan St. in Lawrenceville.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available at the Sheriff’s Office community relations table while supplies last. Free lunch will also be provided.

Participants can enjoy presentations by the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Jail Dog program. Sponsor booths will include Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, iHeart Radio, Performance Bicycle, AT&T, Axon and more. Kona Ice will be on hand as well as a face painting booth.

