Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school event

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available at the Sheriff’s Office community relations table while supplies last. Free lunch will also be provided.

Participants can enjoy presentations by the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Jail Dog program. Sponsor booths will include Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, iHeart Radio, Performance Bicycle, AT&T, Axon and more. Kona Ice will be on hand as well as a face painting booth.