Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10.

Last year, the Office donated over 50 tons of free food to over 3,000 people. Foods donated included turkeys, hams, roasters and other items.

This year, some of the foods donated will also include traditional Thanksgiving sides like stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes.

This year’s event, which is expected to host nearly 4,000 families, is sponsored by several organizations including Publix, Georgia Power and Jim Ellis Automotive Group.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

