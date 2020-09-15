Gwinnett secures $1.2M contract for extra lane, path on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently awarded a $1.2 million construction contract to widen Pleasant Hill Road from the Chattahoochee River to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth. This project, which includes a boardwalk and multi-use path, was awarded to Summit Construction and Development, LLC, the lowest of four responsive bidders.
Residents and drivers in the area have been experiencing construction for the past several months as turning lanes have been created or extended on both Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
This widening and pedestrian improvement project will add a third westbound travel lane with a multi-use path from west of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to the Chattahoochee River. The work also includes curb and gutter installation and necessary drainage improvements.
Funding for the project is provided by the SPLOST program.