Gwinnett police “taking back” unwanted medications on Oct. 29

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in the National Drug Take-Back initiative Oct. 29.

The department will help collect and dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, as a part of an effort to prevent drug abuse and overdoses in the community.

The initiative takes place every year in April and October. Last year, the DEA and its partners helped collect 1.6 million pounds of unwanted medications, according to a press release. In April 2022, over 700,000 pounds of unwanted medications and other materials were collected, the release said.

Gwinnett police will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at precincts across the county. The collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, and patches. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted.

Here are the locations for the initiative:

  • Police Headquarters: 770 Hi-Hope Rd., Lawrenceville
  • West Precinct: 6160 Crescent Dr., Norcross
  • South Precinct: 2180 Stone Dr., Lilburn
  • North Precinct: 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford
  • East Precinct: 2273 Alcovy Rd., Dacula
  • Central Precinct: 3125 Satellite Blvd., Duluth
  • Bay Creek Precinct: 185 Ozora Rd., Loganville

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

