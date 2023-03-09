X
Gwinnett police holding community meeting to discuss recent youth homicides and overdoses

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Police will hold a community meeting March 9 to discuss recent youth homicides and overdoses.

In early February, 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano Mayen was found dead with drugs in his system, days after he was reported missing. Another teenager was arrested after turning himself in on charges that he concealed the death from police, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The same week, the body of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who had been missing since July, was found in the woods near Dacula. Both teens were students at Meadowcreek High School.

And in March, a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in a Lawrenceville neighborhood, making it the third time within weeks that police found a teenager from Gwinnett dead.

The meeting will be led by Chief J.D. McClure and West Precinct command staff, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Universal Church in Norcross.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

