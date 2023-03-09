Gwinnett police holding community meeting to discuss recent youth homicides and overdoses

In early February, 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano Mayen was found dead with drugs in his system, days after he was reported missing. Another teenager was arrested after turning himself in on charges that he concealed the death from police, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The same week, the body of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who had been missing since July, was found in the woods near Dacula. Both teens were students at Meadowcreek High School.