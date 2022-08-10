Gwinnett Police Foundation awards seven college scholarships

The nonprofit GPF provides charitable and educational services to members of law enforcement, their families, and the communities they serve. Scholarships are awarded annually to the dependent children of active Gwinnett Police Department employees to reward, encourage, and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership.

The 2022 scholarship award recipients include Jenna McClendon, Loganville High; Tyler Williams, Walnut Grove High; Victoria Barnhart, Loganville High; Mycah Baker, Bethlehem Christian Academy; Austin Allred, George Walton Academy; Lexington Acevedo, Grayson High and Taylor Carlyle, Archer High School.