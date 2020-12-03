X

Gwinnett police earn accreditation for 9th consecutive time

The Gwinnett County Police Department has successfully attained accreditation for the ninth time from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Police Department has successfully attained accreditation for the ninth time from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). GCPD was initially accredited in 1993 with reassessments now occurring every four years. According to the department’s press release, “only approximately four percent of over 18,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide can claim the recognition of being a CALEA accredited law enforcement agency.”

To obtain accreditation status, the police department must demonstrate compliance with over 400 standards CALEA established to promote fair and professional law enforcement services in the areas of policy, procedures, management, and operations.

Information: www.calea.org.

