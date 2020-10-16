Gwinnett police create new community affairs section

The Gwinnett County Police Department recently formed the Community Affairs Section, which will be under the command of Major Michelle Anglin. This newly formed section will provide the community more opportunities to actively engage with members of the police department. The hope is to enhance the community’s understanding of the role and function the police department plays in the needs and concerns of the community.
The department’s existing Crime Prevention Unit has been transferred to the Community Affairs Section where it will continue to promote, through education and active support, citizens' participation in the reduction and prevention of crime. It will also continue to provide educational and safety-related programs for Gwinnett citizens.