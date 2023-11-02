Gwinnett police adding more license plate reading cameras

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a right-of-way maintenance agreement between Gwinnett Police and the Georgia Department of Transportation to allow 36 additional Flock cameras to be installed along state routes in the county.

Flock cameras are used to read license plates and provide vehicle information to enhance public safety and reduce response times when crimes are committed. According to data provided by Gwinnett, there are more than 7,400 cameras in metro Atlanta, with 835 of those cameras placed across Gwinnett.

Gwinnett’s recent agreement states that camera adjustments, solar panel cleaning, solar panel placements and camera placements will be performed by Flock. Maintenance, when needed is done by a Flock Safety Technician.

