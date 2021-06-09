Gwinnett police accepting applications for Youth Police Academy

Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the Gwinnett County Police Department should apply now for this summer’s free Youth Police Academy. The program is open to all students living in Gwinnett who will be enrolled in middle or high school as of August 2021. Each student must successfully pass the application process to attend.
Each one-week session meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. July 12 through 16 is for current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6-8). July 19 through 23 is for current or upcoming high school students (grades 9-12).
The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include CPR/AED, emergency vehicle driving, taser demonstration, crime scene investigations, accident investigations, internet safety, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearm safety and run/hide/fight, and gang awareness. The program also includes a jail tour, K9 demonstration, aviation, motorcycle demonstration, DUI investigations, and SWAT/EOD.
Applications are due by June 23: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettYouthPoliceAcademy.
Additional information: Sergeant Eric Rooks at 770-513-5119 or william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com.