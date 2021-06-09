Gwinnett police accepting applications for Youth Police Academy

Each one-week session meets 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. July 12 through 16 is for current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6-8). July 19 through 23 is for current or upcoming high school students (grades 9-12).

The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include CPR/AED, emergency vehicle driving, taser demonstration, crime scene investigations, accident investigations, internet safety, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearm safety and run/hide/fight, and gang awareness. The program also includes a jail tour, K9 demonstration, aviation, motorcycle demonstration, DUI investigations, and SWAT/EOD.