Gwinnett Place CID installs additional safety cameras

According to the CID, “in 2019 there were two arrests for stolen vehicles in the GPCID which rose to 40 arrests in 2020, due to the cameras’ ability to read license plates and alert officers in real-time.”

They further note that as of June 2021, the Gwinnett County Central Precinct reported a 42.11% decrease in commercial burglary, a 10.68% decrease in residential burglary and a 27.76% decrease in car break-ins compared to a year ago.