Gwinnett Place CID installs additional safety cameras

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District recently approved the installation of additional Flock Safety cameras bringing the total number of cameras to 63 in more than 60 locations across the district. The Automatic License Plate Reading cameras are installed in coordination with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
According to the CID, “in 2019 there were two arrests for stolen vehicles in the GPCID which rose to 40 arrests in 2020, due to the cameras’ ability to read license plates and alert officers in real-time.”
They further note that as of June 2021, the Gwinnett County Central Precinct reported a 42.11% decrease in commercial burglary, a 10.68% decrease in residential burglary and a 27.76% decrease in car break-ins compared to a year ago.
Specifically, the Gwinnett Place CID cameras helped police to make 94 arrests in 2020 and “allows the police an opportunity to better investigate cases, coordinate communication with other police precincts (both in and out of state) and make arrests, when warranted, more quickly and efficiently.”
“In addition to the added security cameras, the CID-funds daily community patrols, resulting in nearly 5,000 hours patrolling the area annually. The CID is committed to keeping its businesses, residents and visitors safe in the district,” said Joe Allen, GPCID Executive Director.
The CID and police department urge the community to do their part by storing valuables in a safe out-of-sight place and locking car doors.