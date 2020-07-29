X

Gwinnett offers property owners extra time to pay taxes

Property owners in Gwinnett will have ran extra month to pay their 2020 property taxes. (File Photo)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Property owners in Gwinnett will have an extra month to pay their 2020 property taxes. Thanks to delays caused by the pandemic, the county plans to mail bills by mid-September with a mid-November due date.

In a normal year, property tax bills are mailed mid-August with a mid-October due date.

An announcement alerting property owners of the exact due date will be made when the bills are released.

Additional information about Gwinnett County property taxes, available exemptions, information for new property owners and payment options can be found at www.gwinnetttaxcommissioner.publicaccessnow.com/PropertyTax.aspx.

