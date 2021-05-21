Gwinnett, Hall county schools win Shuler awards, ArtsBridge scholarships

Winners include Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving the Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship, Marlena Collins of Duluth High School receiving the $5,000 James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship, and Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving a $3,000 Smiley For Kylie Scholarship.

The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.