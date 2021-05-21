Gwinnett, Hall county schools win Shuler awards, ArtsBridge scholarships

In a special broadcast with Georgia Public Broadcasting, the ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards during “Shuler Awards 2021,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.
Duluth High School’s production of “Sister Act, Jr.” received the “Showstopper” award.
The broadcast also included the names of students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners presented over $18,000 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.
Winners include Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving the Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship, Marlena Collins of Duluth High School receiving the $5,000 James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship, and Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving a $3,000 Smiley For Kylie Scholarship.
The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.