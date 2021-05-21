ajc logo
Gwinnett, Hall county schools win Shuler awards, ArtsBridge scholarships

Students from Duluth High School's production of the musical 'Sister Act, Jr.' performed in costumes as nun characters and the pope -- in front of a makeshift green screen and school laptops -- to compete in the 2021 Shuler Awards presented by ArtsBridge Foundation. (Courtesy ArtsBridge Foundation)
Gwinnett County | 16 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In a special broadcast with Georgia Public Broadcasting, the ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 13th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards during “Shuler Awards 2021,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.

Duluth High School’s production of “Sister Act, Jr.” received the “Showstopper” award.

The broadcast also included the names of students chosen to receive theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships. ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners presented over $18,000 in scholarships, with the individual scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.

Winners include Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving the Aurora Theatre Summer Scholarship, Marlena Collins of Duluth High School receiving the $5,000 James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship, and Ana Cox of Flowery Branch High School receiving a $3,000 Smiley For Kylie Scholarship.

The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via GPB.org/events/television/2021/05/20/2021-shuler-awards.

