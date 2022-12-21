Gwinnett dad who claims innocence in son’s death gets new hearing

“Because Smith’s extraordinary motion alleged facts that, if proven, may warrant relief, the trial court was not authorized to deny the motion without a hearing,” Justice Nels Peterson wrote. “Of course, expert opinion testimony is ‘evidence,’” Peterson added, referring to Ghatan’s affidavit and expected testimony.

“Nothing in our case law categorically excludes expert opinion evidence from serving as the basis for an extraordinary motion for new trial premised on newly discovered evidence,” Peterson added.

Georgia law also requires any new evidence to be “relating to new and material facts,” Peterson said. “We will leave that determination for the trial court to make.”

“We are grateful that the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Mr. Smith is entitled to a hearing to present the new evidence of his innocence,” said Smith’s attorney, Mark Loudon-Brown from the Southern Center for Human Rights. “We have provided the Gwinnett County District Attorney with new medical evidence demonstrating that Mr. Smith is innocent and again call upon her to vacate his conviction.”

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the decision.