BreakingNews
Peachtree City Walmart partially reopens after fire
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett dad who claims innocence in son’s death gets new hearing

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County man who maintains he did not kill his 2-month-old son will get a new court hearing, the Georgia Supreme Court has ruled.

After a jury convicted him of murder almost two decades ago, Danyel Smith was sentenced to life in prison for the shaken-baby killing of his son, Chandler. At trial, a Gwinnett medical examiner, citing a skull fracture, retinal hemorrhaging and wrist fractures, called Chandler’s death “classic and in some cases virtually exclusive for violent shaking.”

But in March 2021, Smith’s new lawyers filed an extraordinary motion for new trial. They cited a sworn statement by Dr. Saadi Ghatan, a pediatric neurologist from New York, who said Chandler died of natural causes, not violent shaking. Advancements in medical diagnostics not available two decades ago show that complications from the child’s premature death and seizures contributed to his death, Ghatan said.

Even with that compelling new evidence, the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office opposed Smith’s motion for a hearing on his request for a new trial. Then Superior Court Judge Ronnie Batchelor dismissed the case without holding a hearing to consider the new testimony. He signed an order prepared by the DA’s office that said Smith had failed to show that his motion was based on new evidence.

That was wrong, the state’s highest court said in a unanimous ruling issued Tuesday.

“Because Smith’s extraordinary motion alleged facts that, if proven, may warrant relief, the trial court was not authorized to deny the motion without a hearing,” Justice Nels Peterson wrote. “Of course, expert opinion testimony is ‘evidence,’” Peterson added, referring to Ghatan’s affidavit and expected testimony.

“Nothing in our case law categorically excludes expert opinion evidence from serving as the basis for an extraordinary motion for new trial premised on newly discovered evidence,” Peterson added.

Georgia law also requires any new evidence to be “relating to new and material facts,” Peterson said. “We will leave that determination for the trial court to make.”

“We are grateful that the Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Mr. Smith is entitled to a hearing to present the new evidence of his innocence,” said Smith’s attorney, Mark Loudon-Brown from the Southern Center for Human Rights. “We have provided the Gwinnett County District Attorney with new medical evidence demonstrating that Mr. Smith is innocent and again call upon her to vacate his conviction.”

The DA’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the decision.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
7h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
2h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partner to build four homes
1h ago
Gwinnett accepts $1.5 million grant to use for seniors
5h ago
Northside Hospital Gwinnett updating original expansion plans
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top