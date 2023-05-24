Gwinnett County starts summer meals program next week

Gwinnett County will run its summer meal program May 30 to Aug. 1, offering grab and go breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.
Meals will be provided to families with children 18 and under and those who are 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, county officials said in a press release.
There will be a variety of options for both meals including cereal, granola bars, and fruit bars for breakfast and chicken tender bites, cheese sticks and crackers for lunch. No nuts will be in any of the items, a spokesperson for the county said.
Families can pick up the meals curbside from 21 sites across the county, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including county holidays.
Pickup locations include sites in Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee.
The program cost $370,000 and will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding, a county spokesperson said.
Those interested or who want to volunteer for the program can learn more on the county’s website.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com