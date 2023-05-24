X

Gwinnett County starts summer meals program next week

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Gwinnett County will run its summer meal program May 30 to Aug. 1, offering grab and go breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.

Meals will be provided to families with children 18 and under and those who are 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, county officials said in a press release.

There will be a variety of options for both meals including cereal, granola bars, and fruit bars for breakfast and chicken tender bites, cheese sticks and crackers for lunch. No nuts will be in any of the items, a spokesperson for the county said.

Families can pick up the meals curbside from 21 sites across the county, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including county holidays.

Pickup locations include sites in Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee.

The program cost $370,000 and will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding, a county spokesperson said.

Those interested or who want to volunteer for the program can learn more on the county’s website.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE | Police: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in Gwinnett driveway
54m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Immunity hearing begins for U.S. marshal, Clayton officer in 2016 shooting case
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Immunity hearing begins for U.S. marshal, Clayton officer in 2016 shooting case
4h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Ron DeSantis gets first major endorsement in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Sugar Hill gas utility customers need to renew budget billing
17h ago
Lilburn planning transformation of Railroad Avenue
Gwinnett County police hosting back-to-school supply drive
Featured

Credit: Trammell Crow Company

Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
20h ago
Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top