Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
Chicken Salad Chick, 1918 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 91/A
Dunkin’ Donuts, 5345 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 87/B
Jade Café, 4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 78/C
Pizza Hut, 4230 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. 99/A
Top Fish & Wings, 4099 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. 82/B
