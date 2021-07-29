ajc logo
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County

Chicken Salad Chick, 1918 Scenic Highway, Snellville. 91/A

Dunkin’ Donuts, 5345 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 87/B

Jade Café, 4825 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 78/C

Pizza Hut, 4230 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. 99/A

Top Fish & Wings, 4099 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn. 82/B

