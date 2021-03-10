X

Gwinnett County Public Library reopens with expanded services

The Gwinnett County Public Library reopened all 15 branches on Wednesday, March 10. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Public Library)
Credit: Kate Awtrey

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Public Library reopened all 15 branches on Wednesday, March 10. Customers will be able to access computers and browse the collection 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Curbside service, digital resources, Book Concierge, and virtual Book-a-Librarian services will remain available to assist customers, including students.

To help limit the spread of the coronavirus, Learning labs, Open Access service, meeting/conference rooms, and quiet rooms will remain closed. Some furniture and devices will be also be unavailable. Masks and temperature checks are required.

Information: 770-978-5154, text at 770-450-5305 or www.gwinnettpl.org. Information in Spanish: 855-938-0434.

