Gwinnett County Public Library named finalist for national medal

Gwinnett residents can help support the Gwinnett County Public Library’s efforts to become one of The Institute of Museum and Library Services winners of the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. GCPL would like to engage the community to celebrate being one of 30 finalists, and only one in Georgia, for this award which recognizes museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities.
“GCPL has been a leader in library services for several decades. Whether it is providing for lifelong learning or meeting basic needs through food distribution the Gwinnett County Public Library has been on the forefront of community outreach. We are honored to have these contributions recognized as a finalist for the IMLS National Service Medal.” said Charles Pace, GCPL’s Executive Director.
IMLS is encouraging the community to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign, using the #IMLSmedals hashtag, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.
National Medal winners will be announced in late spring. Information: www.imls.gov/our-work/national-medal-museum-and-library-service.