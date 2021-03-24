Gwinnett County Public Library named finalist for national medal

“GCPL has been a leader in library services for several decades. Whether it is providing for lifelong learning or meeting basic needs through food distribution the Gwinnett County Public Library has been on the forefront of community outreach. We are honored to have these contributions recognized as a finalist for the IMLS National Service Medal.” said Charles Pace, GCPL’s Executive Director.

IMLS is encouraging the community to share stories, memories, pictures, and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign, using the #IMLSmedals hashtag, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.