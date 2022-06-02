Gwinnett County providing free summer meals

Gwinnett County’s Summer Meal Program, through the county’s Department of Community Services, returned May 31 and will go through Aug. 2. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are offered for families with children 18 and under or those 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, an announcement said.

Families can pick up meals curbside from 21 sites throughout the county Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. County holidays are also included. Pickup locations include sites in Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee, the announcement said.