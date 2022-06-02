ajc logo
Gwinnett County providing free summer meals

On July 12, 2019, a Summer Meals Spike Event was held at Rhodes Jordan Park to remind residents about the free summer meals program at three park facilities. (Coutersy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Families in Gwinnett County can get free meals through the summer.

Gwinnett County’s Summer Meal Program, through the county’s Department of Community Services, returned May 31 and will go through Aug. 2. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are offered for families with children 18 and under or those 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment, an announcement said.

Families can pick up meals curbside from 21 sites throughout the county Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. County holidays are also included. Pickup locations include sites in Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee, the announcement said.

The program is paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds, and costs a little over $530,000, officials said. There are no income requirements for families to get meals.

Those interested or who want to volunteer for the program can learn more at gwinnettcounty.com.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and covers Gwinnett County cities.

