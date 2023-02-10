Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program

The 2023 Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program will give participants hands-on experience in the criminal justice system, exploring roles in courts, law enforcement, and corrections, an announcement said. Participants will also work directly with investigators and assistant district attorneys.

Candidates must be a student at a Gwinnett County public school and between ages 15-18. The program runs June 14-28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.