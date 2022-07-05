Gwinnett Coalition honors community partners who served residents throughout pandemic

Nicole Love Hendrickson, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman, spoke at the event about the community efforts that have been achieved since the beginning of the pandemic — including the administration of more than 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents, moving nearly 1.1 million pounds of food to 153 markets and distributing $63 million in housing assistance.

“Opportunity comes out of challenges — and we have certainly seen our share throughout this pandemic,” Hendrickson said. “We will continue working together to build coalitions, develop ideas and innovate in order to enhance the quality of life for our residents and strengthen the vibrant connections that unite our community.”