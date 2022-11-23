Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful announces green youth advisory council

The newest Green YAC members for 2022-2023 are Stephanie Aguirre, Hannah Nguyen Le and Carolina Luevano seniors at Paul Duke STEM; Hailey Brown, junior and Esther Jung, sophomore at Mill Creek; Asha El, freshman at Norcross; Alice Garcia, junior at Berkmar; Haven Hardy and Jean Yu, seniors at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology; Kaylin Koen, senior at Mountain View; Anthony McIver, senior and Serena Pradhan, sophomore at Parkview; Mrinali Pathak, freshman at North Gwinnett; Vinh Pham, junior at Brookwood; and Luke Winter, senior at Greater Atlanta Christian.

Ten returning members from last year’s Green YAC include Ariella Ayenesazan and Arshan Rafiq, juniors at Peachtree Ridge; Suraj Chatoth, senior at North Gwinnett; Danielle Chun and Ella Lee, juniors at Mill Creek; Jack Prewitt and Amay Shah, seniors and Shivali Singh, sophomore at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology; Miles Simmons, senior at Archer and Trevor Spake, senior at Brookwood.