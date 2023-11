The Gwinnett Chamber recently announced the contenders for the organization’s coveted Small Business Awards.

The chamber will celebrate and recognize the creative entrepreneurs, visionary owners and pioneering leaders making an impact on the local economy at the Small Business Awards event 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at 12Stone Church, 1322 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

View the finalists and register to attend: https://gwinnettchamber.org/small-business-awards/.