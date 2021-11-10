Gwinnett Chamber announces 2021 small business award winners

In a year when small businesses have struggled more than ever, the Gwinnett Chamber has announced its Small Business Award winners honoring ten category recipients for “exhibiting best business practices and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit.”
“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We understand that entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy, and we were excited to celebrate their contributions.”
Award winners are nominated by anyone in the community. A confidential selection committee reviews the nominations and scores them based on the criteria outlined on the nominating application.
The 2021 Small Business Award winners include:
· Community Contributor Recipient – Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter
· Culture Creator Recipient – Mighty 8th Media
· Emerging Entrepreneur Recipient – Anthony Chen – Lighthouse Financial Network
· Founder Recipient – Sidney Theus - American Painting and Renovations
· Launch Recipient – 360 Pest & Food Safety Consulting
· Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Recipient – Seven Oaks Academy
· Small Business Award: 0-5 Employees – Trinity Staffing & Career Resources
· Small Business Award: 6-24 Employees – Preferred Roofing Supply
· Small Business Award: 25+ Employees – Peachtree Awnings
· Support System Award – Launch Pointe at Gwinnett Technical College
Additional information: www.gwinnettchamber.org/small-business-awards.
About the Author