Gwinnett Chair Hendrickson to offer state of the county address

Gwinnett County | 54 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In her first State of the County address, newly elected Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson will review the county’s 2020 achievements and present the vision for 2021 and beyond.

Hendrickson has previously stated her plans for Gwinnett include workforce development and small business expansion, as well as improved regional transit connectivity and programs to ensure access to more affordable housing.

Space is limited at this social distanced event being held 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. March 3 at 12Stone Church, 1322 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. Register to attend or sponsor the event: www.gwinnettchamber.org/state-of-the-county-address/.

