Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains advocate raises money for early learning

Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains, a community initiative created to ensure children in Gwinnett are ready to thrive in kindergarten, has embarked on a new fundraising campaign – ‘Riding for the Onesies.’
Community early learning advocate, John Upchurch, began a journey to ride over 1,049 miles from Anacortes, Washington to San Francisco, California May 22 to June 13.
The Riding for the Onesies campaign will help provide parents of newborns born at Gwinnett hospitals with a “brain at work” onesie along with information about free resources to help them be their child’s first and best teacher. Upchurch has a goal to raise $35,000 by the end of the ride.
Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains was developed around three key initiatives, community awareness, high quality early learning resources and programs, and collective approaches to success – and effort to “collaborate, share resources, and provide collective support with broader, bolder tools for early learning.”
Concern lies in their data showing 52% of Gwinnett children of all races, ethnicities, and zip codes are not ready for kindergarten.
Learn more about the organization and the Riding for the Onesies campaign: www.buildingbabiesbrains.com.