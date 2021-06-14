Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains advocate raises money for early learning

Community early learning advocate, John Upchurch, began a journey to ride over 1,049 miles from Anacortes, Washington to San Francisco, California May 22 to June 13.

The Riding for the Onesies campaign will help provide parents of newborns born at Gwinnett hospitals with a “brain at work” onesie along with information about free resources to help them be their child’s first and best teacher. Upchurch has a goal to raise $35,000 by the end of the ride.