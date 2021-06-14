ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains advocate raises money for early learning

John Upchurch, Gwinnett Building Babies' Brains advocate rode 1,049 miles from Anacortes, Washington to San Francisco, California May 22 to June 13 to raise money to provide parents of newborns born at Gwinnett hospitals with a “brain at work” onesie along with information about free resources to help them be their child’s first and best teacher. (Courtesy Gwinnett Building Babies' Brains)
John Upchurch, Gwinnett Building Babies' Brains advocate rode 1,049 miles from Anacortes, Washington to San Francisco, California May 22 to June 13 to raise money to provide parents of newborns born at Gwinnett hospitals with a “brain at work” onesie along with information about free resources to help them be their child’s first and best teacher. (Courtesy Gwinnett Building Babies' Brains)

Gwinnett County | 25 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains, a community initiative created to ensure children in Gwinnett are ready to thrive in kindergarten, has embarked on a new fundraising campaign – ‘Riding for the Onesies.’

Community early learning advocate, John Upchurch, began a journey to ride over 1,049 miles from Anacortes, Washington to San Francisco, California May 22 to June 13.

The Riding for the Onesies campaign will help provide parents of newborns born at Gwinnett hospitals with a “brain at work” onesie along with information about free resources to help them be their child’s first and best teacher. Upchurch has a goal to raise $35,000 by the end of the ride.

Gwinnett Building Babies’ Brains was developed around three key initiatives, community awareness, high quality early learning resources and programs, and collective approaches to success – and effort to “collaborate, share resources, and provide collective support with broader, bolder tools for early learning.”

Concern lies in their data showing 52% of Gwinnett children of all races, ethnicities, and zip codes are not ready for kindergarten.

Learn more about the organization and the Riding for the Onesies campaign: www.buildingbabiesbrains.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top