Gwinnett approves playground improvements for two parks

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved plans to replace playground equipment at Bethesda Park, 225 Bethesda Church Road, and Ronald Reagan Park, 2777 Five Forks Trickum Road, both in Lawrenceville.
The new playgrounds, separated by age, will include shaded play areas with fabric canopies. The project will replace wood fiber surfacing with easy-to-maintain rubber tiles that are more accessible for children with disabilities.
The Ronald Reagan Park toddler playground will offer slides, funnels, ladders, and things to climb on. The playground for older children will have a rope ladder, a triple-racer slide, a rock wall, and several other elements.
At Bethesda Park, the smaller child playground will have lots of musical devices, swings, slides, a spiral staircase like stacks of coins, and other equipment. The larger playground will include a twisted ladder, a block climber, slides, and a circular overhand ladder.
The playgrounds, set to open this winter, will cost $425,000 and are funded by the 2014 SPLOST program.