Gwinnett approves playground improvements for two parks

The new playgrounds, separated by age, will include shaded play areas with fabric canopies. The project will replace wood fiber surfacing with easy-to-maintain rubber tiles that are more accessible for children with disabilities.

The Ronald Reagan Park toddler playground will offer slides, fun­nels, ladders, and things to climb on. The playground for older children will have a rope ladder, a triple-racer slide, a rock wall, and several other elements.